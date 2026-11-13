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The BioPharm Brief: FDA’s Fast-Track Pilot Reportedly Stalls, a Long-Acting Bispecific for Atopic Dermatitis, and a Twice-Yearly Obesity Approach
10 days ago
FDA has reportedly shelved its Commissioner’s National Priority Voucher pilot and paused publishing complete response letters, Zai Lab’s IL-13/IL-31Rα bispecific ZL-1503 shows a 40- to 50-day half-life that points to dosing every 12 weeks, and Wave Life Sciences reports 1-year INLIGHT data for its INHBE-silencing siRNA WVE-007 in obesity.