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NCAA TOURNAMENT PREVIEW: Men's Soccer Set To Take On Wesleyan In NCAA Tournament
11 days ago
MIDDLETOWN, C.T. - The SUNY Geneseo men's soccer team faces Wesleyan in the first round of the NCAA Division III Tournament, Saturday morning at 11 p.m. in Middletown, C.T. This will mark the first meeting between the two programs. Geneseo will compete in the NCAA Tournament for the fourth time in program history, seeking its first win since the run to the national semifinals in 2004.