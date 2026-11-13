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Two Coats Resident Artist Cozette Russell, November 29–December 4, 2026
11 days ago
Contributed by Sharon Butler / This month, the Two Coats of Paint Residency Program welcomes Cozette Russell from Lee, New Hampshire. Russell, who is the Graduate Coordinator in Film and Visual Studies and Critical Media Practice at Harvard University, works out of a barn studio near the land where she grew up, and the proximity to her roots matters. She borrows the Welsh phrase y filltir sgwâr – the square mile – to encapsulate how the place where we’re born shapes who we become. Much of her work is an ongoing conversation about that particular patch of ground.