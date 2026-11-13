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Detroit Free Press Names Wildfire Credit Union A Winner Of The Michigan Top Workplaces 2026 Award
10 days ago
Saginaw, Michigan—November 8, 2026— Wildfire Credit Union has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2026 honor by Detroit Free Press. This list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC. The confidential survey uniquely measures the employee experience and its component themes, including employees feeling Respected & Supported, Enabled to Grow, and Empowered to Execute, to name a few.