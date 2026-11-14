undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Calm before the Carson storm: Pacheco and Fulghum are set for Saturday
12 days ago
CARSON — There was no trash talk and hardly a word between them. Diego Pacheco and Darius Fulghum met for their final face-off Friday with nothing to say to each other, and nothing to prove until Saturday. Fulghum said afterward it was the first time he really got to look Pacheco in the eyes. "I'm ready for the moment," he said. "I'm going to seize it for sure."
1