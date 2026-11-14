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Sporting Tribune Coach of the Week: Coaching Moorpark Football is a Family Practice for Christian Dearborn
12 days ago
Moorpark head coach Christian Dearborn was born to coach football, says his dad, Rob Dearborn, the current athletic director at Moorpark High School. Rob has had 40 years of experience in high school athletics and currently serves on the CIF Southern Section council overseeing the track and field championships. Rob Dearborn got his start coaching at Moorpark, and now he is seeing his son lead the program to new heights. He is looking to get Moorpark back to its glory days as a Ventura County football power.
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