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Predators rally for 3-2 shootout win to snap Knights' four-game win streak
12 days ago
LAS VEGAS — It happens. You outplay and outshoot an opponent for a good portion of the game but it’s not enough and you ultimately wind up on the short end of things. That’s what the Vegas Golden Knights went through Friday. Despite holding a 2-1 lead going into the third period and ultimately putting 42 shots on Juuse Saros, the Knights were unable to extend their winning streak to five as Saros and the Nashville Predators came into T-Mobile Arena and left with a 3-2 shootout victory.
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