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TST Images: Predators defeat Golden Knights, 3-2, in a Shootout at T-Mobile Arena
13 days ago
Nashville Predators defenseman Jayden Struble (3) chases the puck out of the defensive zone during an NHL game against the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday, November 13, 2026, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) chases the puck behind the back of the net during an NHL game against the Nashville Predators on Friday, November 13, 2026, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.