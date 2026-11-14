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MaxPreps Game of the Week: No. 24 Centennial dazzles in lopsided win over No. 13 Mater Dei
By Mitch Stephens,12 days ago
A drop here, a missed kick or tackle there and Centennial (Corona) could have entered Friday's MaxPreps Game of the Week against longtime Southern California rival Mater Dei (Santa Ana) unbeaten and fighting perhaps for a mythical national championship. Instead, the Huskies lost three regular-season games by a total of...
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