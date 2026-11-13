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EC City County Health Dept. Announces New Director
By Morgan McCarthy,3 days ago
The Eau Claire City-County Board of Health is announcing its next leader. Julie McCallum will serve as the department’s next director. McCallum is currently the Public Health Supervisor for the Sawyer County Health and Human Services Department. She will take over the Eau Claire City-County role on January 4th after current director Lieske Giese officially retires.