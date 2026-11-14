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Labubu Gets an Art History Makeover With 13 New POP MART Figures Inspired by the Mona Lisa Era, Monet, Klimt, and Michelangelo
By Todd Maurer,12 days ago
Labubu is stepping into the world of famous art, one masterpiece at a time!. On Friday, November 13, POP MART unveiled its brand-new THE MONSTERS Secret Gallery Series, featuring 12 regular figures and one secret design that put Labubu and other characters from Kasing Lung’s THE MONSTERS universe into famous works of art by Leonardo da Vinci, Claude Monet, Edgar Degas, Johannes Vermeer, Gustav Klimt, Rembrandt, and more!