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Monroe Co. Confirms Measles Case
By Morgan McCarthy,9 days ago
The Monroe County Health Department has confirmed a case of measles in a Monroe County resident. Health department officials say they’re working with the individual and their healthcare provider to identify anyone who may have been exposed. Those identified as having a potential exposure can expect to be contacted directly by public health officials. The case was confirmed through laboratory testing. There are several Wisconsin counties with confirmed cases of measles, with information on the latest cases available on the DHS’s website.