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Gov. Evers Announces New Appointment To Monroe County Circuit Court
By Morgan McCarthy,9 days ago
Governor Tony Evers has announced his appointment of David Pierce to the Monroe County Circuit Court, District 2. Pierce will complete a term ending July 31st, 2028. According to a press release from the governor, Pierce is “a respected attorney with a deep commitment to the community and passion for the law.” He’s currently a partner at Johns, Flaherty & Collins S.C. in La Crosse.