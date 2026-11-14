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Mississippi Christian Uses Balanced Scoring, 3-Point Shooting to Defeat LeMoyne-Owen, 70-61
12 days ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mississippi Christian (1-1) defeated LeMoyne-Owen (0-1), 70-61, on Friday behind a strong perimeter shooting performance and an 8-0 first-half run. The Choctaws knocked down 10-of-20 attempts from 3-point range and converted 18 LeMoyne-Owen turnovers into 20 points. The Blue and Gold established an early advantage with...