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'It's amazing!' - Tijjani Reijnders revels in incredible display as Netherlands crush Greece to equal Nations League record
By Yosua Arya,12 days ago
The Netherlands delivered a monumental statement on Friday by routing Greece 7-0 in Amsterdam. The emphatic victory equals the biggest winning margin in the eight-year history of the Nations League. Crysencio Summerville opened the scoring in the sixth minute before the hosts ran riot. Jurrien Timber grabbed two goals and...