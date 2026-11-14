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Marvel’s ‘VisionQuest’ Finale Breaks Disney+ Records and Fuels ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ Excitement
By Kristin Sabol,11 days ago
Marvel fans have plenty to celebrate! VisionQuest wrapped up its first season with impressive streaming numbers, becoming the most-watched Marvel finale in more than three years. The series also appears to be generating excitement for the upcoming theatrical release of Avengers: Doomsday. VisionQuest Reaches New Streaming Heights. According to The...