undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Man Faces Charges Under New State Law Regarding AI
By Morgan McCarthy,3 days ago
A Kenosha man is facing charges under Wisconsin’s new law targeting sexually explicit images created with artificial intelligence. Investigators say 23-year-old Tristan Preuss used AI to manipulate photos of his ex-girlfriend to make her appear nude without her consent. A criminal complaint says Preuss created four fake social media accounts impersonating the woman and offered the explicit images for sale. Legal experts say the case is one of the first prosecutions under Wisconsin Act 34, which was signed into law last year. Preuss is scheduled to be in court next month.