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Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund decide against renewing controversial sponsorship deal with Germany's largest arms maker Rheinmetall
By Adhe Makayasa,12 days ago
Dortmund chairman Carsten Cramer announced the decision on Friday, meaning the three-year tie-up will conclude as scheduled on June 30, 2027. Aligning with the defence contractor has divided the fanbase to varying degrees, even prompting some supporters to renounce their backing of the club altogether. Club members had formally voted on a motion at the 2024 annual general meeting demanding that the hierarchy not extend the arrangement.