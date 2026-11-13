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Here's what the FAA's ground stop looks like at Washington Dulles International Airport
By NPR,10 days ago
We are following the story of a total ground stop across the country. No airplanes are taking off, and passengers are stranded in airports, waiting for news about what comes next. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said in a statement that there has been a communications issue affecting regional air traffic control centers. Now, Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin spoke from the White House driveway last hour. He said there is no indication at this time that the outage is the result of a, quote, "nefarious attack." Tom Lintner, a former air traffic controller at LaGuardia, was also head of air traffic investigations with the FAA, and he joins us now. Welcome back to the show. Thank you.