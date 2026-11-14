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Community Dance Day Brings Movement and Creativity to CSUSM
By Layanna Lee,11 days ago
CSUSM Dance Studies will present Community Dance Day on Saturday, November 14, 2026. This event will bring together dancers, students, educators, and community members for an afternoon and evening of classes, career exploration, networking, and performances. The event begins at 2:30 p.m. with a hip-hop dance class from 3 to 3:45 p.m., followed by a contemporary dance class from 4 to 4:45 p.m. A dance careers panel and meet & greet will take place from 5 to 6 p.m., giving participants the opportunity to connect with dance professionals and learn about careers in the field. After a dinner break, the day will conclude with a performance showcase from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Classes are open to CSUSM students, high school and community college students, and studio dancers ages 14 and older. The panel and performances are open to everyone. Admission is free for CSUSM students and $15 for non-students. The event will also feature student choreographers and dance artists in a variety of styles. Community Dance Day will be held in Arts 111.