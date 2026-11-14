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Everyone Overlooks What Might Be The Prettiest Small Town In All Of Georgia
By Anna Taylor,12 days ago
There’s a small city in southern Georgia that has been quietly beautiful for well over a century, and its name is Thomasville, and it’s a little tired of being overlooked. Not that it would ever say so out loud, because Thomasville is far too gracious for that, but if you’ve been skipping it on your way to somewhere else, the town has definitely noticed.
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