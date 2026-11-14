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JASIWAY Furniture Lists Sintered Stone Pedestal Dining Table in Four Configurations
12 days ago
Sheridan, WY - Nov 14, 2026 - JASIWAY Furniture, a Sheridan, Wyoming-based home furniture supplier, lists its Warm Gathering table, a round pedestal dining table that combines a sintered stone top with a faceted wood-tone base. The 39.37-inch table is offered in two tabletop looks and two edge shapes, giving buyers four configurations of the same design.