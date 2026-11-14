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Effective Implementation of the BBNJ Agreement Highlighted as Symposium Held in Sanya
12 days ago
Hainan - November 14, 2026 - At the 7th Symposium on Global Maritime Cooperation and Ocean Governance (SGMCOG) held in Sanya from 6 to 8 November, speakers offered diverse perspectives on implementing the Agreement under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea on the Conservation and Sustainable Use of Marine Biological Diversity of Areas beyond National Jurisdiction(the BBNJ Agreement). Discussions covered marine genetic resources, area-based management tools, environmental impact assessments, capacity-building and the transfer of marine technology. Despite differing emphases, one concern emerged: how to translate the Agreement’s entry into force towards effective and equitable ocean governance.