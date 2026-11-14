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Hennepin County Attorney-elect, CD1 Winner, Latine voter outreach
12 days ago
Mark DePaolis essay, Hennepin County Attorney-elect Cedric Frazier, Mary Lahammer interviews Congressman-elect Matt Little, New Almanac reporter Veronica Marshall tells us why we shouldn’t rake our leaves, Eric Nelson talks Kirk Cousins trade, A look at Latine and immigrant voter outreach programs with COPAL MN and Somos the Future, New GOP state legislative leaders.