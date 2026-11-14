undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Empty Annual Beds in Your North Carolina Yard? Do This Before the Weeds Move In
By Lorien Fox,12 days ago
A single chickweed plant can drop thousands of seeds, and it does much of its growing while the rest of the garden naps through winter. That little fact changed how I look at a bare flower bed. Those tidy rectangles of soil left behind after the petunias and zinnias fade are not resting at all. In North Carolina, cool-season weeds often sprout in early fall and keep growing on mild winter days.