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The Kissing Plant Hanging In Virginia Treetops Is Actually A Parasite
By Marvin Mayfield,10 days ago
Its scientific name translates roughly to “tree thief.” Yet people hang it over doorways every December and pucker up underneath it. I first noticed those green balls in a bare oak along a Virginia back road. I figured they were old bird nests until I saw fresh leaves glowing against the winter sky. They looked oddly cheerful for January in Virginia.
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