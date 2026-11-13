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The Giant Yellow Stranger Draping South Carolina Porches In Golden Webs Is Mostly Harmless
By Sophia Hartman,11 days ago
Some porch webs are so strong that scientists have tested the silk for use in medical research. The thread even glows a soft gold when the sun hits it right. Every late summer, I walk out my back door and find a new curtain of shimmering silk stretched between the railing and the crepe myrtle. Sitting right in the middle is a long-legged creature bigger than my palm. Not going to lie, the first time I saw one, I backed up so fast I spilled my coffee.
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