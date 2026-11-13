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What To Do If You’re Bitten By A Brown Recluse In Your Texas Garage
By Nicole Reed,10 days ago
Most people bitten by this shy little garage dweller never feel the bite at all. The sting, if it shows up, often arrives hours later. I used to reach into old boxes of seed trays and pots without a second thought, until I learned what likes to nap in them. This spider has six eyes instead of eight, and it would much rather hide than pick a fight.