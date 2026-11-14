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NGU Nears Second Half Comeback but Falls Short to Columbus State
12 days ago
The North Greenville Trailblazers battled back in the second half but ultimately fell 79-74 to the Cougars of Columbus State University this evening in Central, South Carolina. Columbus State put together a strong first-half offensive performance to build a 49-38 halftime advantage, connecting on nine three-pointers before the break. North Greenville responded by outscoring the Cougars 36-30 in the second half, cutting the deficit down to as little as four points. However the comeback effort fell just short as the Cougars were able to keep the game just out of reach.