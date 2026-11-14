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Houston’s CFP chances come to screeching halt in 42-32 upset at Colorado
By Steve Helwick,12 days ago
Colorado’s offense suddenly comes alive against the #14 team in the country, ruining Houston’s CFP hopes. The Houston Cougars had everything in front of them. Situated at No. 14, they were positioned with their highest ranking in program history from the College Football Playoff committee. No ranked opponents remained on the schedule. The pathway to a playoff berth was simple: win out, and rely on three teams in the top 13 to lose.