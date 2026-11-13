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Bitten by a Copperhead While Raking Leaves in North Carolina? Here’s What to Do
By Hattie Grigsby,11 days ago
A copperhead can deliver a bite without injecting any venom at all. Doctors call it a dry bite, and nobody can tell one apart from a venomous bite out in the yard. That little fact changes how I look at fall cleanup. Those crunchy leaf piles hide a snake whose copper and tan bands match oak leaves almost perfectly. In North Carolina, this snake causes more bites than any other venomous species.