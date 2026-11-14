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Murauskas' 31-13 game helps Men's Basketball dominate ULM
12 days ago
TEMPE - Sun Devil Men's Basketball moved to 4-0 for the first time since the 2018-19 season thanks to a 92-62 victory over ULM on Friday night at Desert Financial Arena. Arizona State (4-0) led by as many as 41 in the second half over ULM (1-4), as Head Coach Randy Bennett's team completely controlled the action. As a result, Bennett secured his 593rd career win, moving him past Guy Lewis and into the Top-50 in NCAA Division I Men's Basketball history in career wins. ASU is now 4-0 for just the 10th time since 1981-82 (46 years).