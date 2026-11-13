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Marist Men’s Cross Country Places 18th at NCAA Northeast Regionals
11 days ago
BETHPAGE, N.Y. – The Marist men's cross country team placed 18th out of 41 teams at the 2026 NCAA Northeast Regional Championships on Friday at Bethpage State Park. The Red Foxes finished with 522 points in the 10-kilometer race, its highest finish since 2019, highlighted by a strong performance from Logan Schaeffler, who led Marist with a 73rd-place finish in 32:18.0.