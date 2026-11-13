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Why Florida Palms Develop Bud Rot After a Warm, Wet Fall (And the Early Sign to Check)
By Isla Simmons,11 days ago
A palm can keep a full head of healthy green fronds while its heart quietly rots away inside. The older leaves often look fine for weeks after the real trouble starts. That center is the single growing point at the top of the trunk. Palms have only one, and they cannot grow a backup if it fails. I find that fact a little unnerving every time I walk past my own queen palm.