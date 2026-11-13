undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
This Mouse-Sized Louisiana Animal Has A Venomous Bite, And It Could Be Hiding Under Your Mulch
By Ava Monroe,10 days ago
A furry backyard critter about the size of a mouse can paralyze a beetle with its spit. I had to read that twice the first time I learned it. It hunts in the damp, dark layer right under your mulch. It eats almost nonstop, and it can tackle prey bigger than itself. Most Louisiana gardeners have probably walked past one this week without a clue.
31