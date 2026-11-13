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Everybody Loves Sweet Corn, but Most New York Gardeners Don’t Realize How Important the Silk Is
By Sophia Hartman,10 days ago
Every kernel on an ear of corn grows from its own private thread. Miss one thread, and that kernel stays an empty little gap on the cob. I spent two summers blaming my seeds for patchy, gap-toothed ears. My New York garden had plenty of sun, plenty of water, and still those ears looked like a smile missing half its teeth.
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