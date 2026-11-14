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Is Winter Too Early To Prune A Christmas Cactus In California?
By Callista Fenn,12 days ago
Fat pink buds at the stem tips of a certain holiday bloomer take months to build. One quick snip at the wrong moment can remove them in a second. The plant’s whole year revolves around those buds. Weeks of cool nights and long, dark evenings in fall set them in motion. An ill-timed trim can also stress the plant into dropping the ones it has left, which feels like a double insult.