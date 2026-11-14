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Mississippi football team in flight to Oklahoma: Live updates
By Joshua McDaniel, Spencer Windholz, Audrey McClour,12 days ago
This post will be updated throughout the day with new information and reactions to OU’s game against Mississippi being the only college football contest in the nation that will be played on Sunday rather than Saturday as originally scheduled. Mississippi in flight. Mississippi is currently in flight, according to...