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A meeting of musical minds: Pianist Nobu to connect with local youth with visual impairments
8 days ago
World-renowned pianist Nobuyuki “Nobu” Tsujii, who has been blind since birth, will share his extraordinary musical talent and personal journey with Orange County children and teens with visual impairments during a special gathering on Wednesday, Nov. 18. The internationally acclaimed Japanese pianist will welcome students ages 10-22 from...