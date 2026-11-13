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Take Five: Kathryn Kanjo introduces a new perspective on California
8 days ago
Since taking the helm of the UC Irvine Langson Orange County Museum of Art in February 2026, Director Kathryn Kanjo has introduced Hello, Again, an exhibition uniting two previously separate collections to reveal fresh perspectives on California art. On view tomorrow (Nov. 14) through April 11, 2027, the exhibition offers a new look at the state’s artistic heritage.