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Hoag researchers discover blood signal that could detect ovarian cancer years earlier
8 days ago
A simple blood test could one day detect ovarian cancer years before a tumor appears, thanks to a potentially groundbreaking discovery by Newport Beach-based Hoag researchers. In a world-first finding, scientists identified a molecular warning signal linked to a precancerous condition that conventional screening methods cannot detect. Led by Dr....