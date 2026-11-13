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South Coast Plaza
8 days ago
Lights up the holidays with 45th Annual Tree Lighting and six weeks of festive magic. South Coast Plaza is turning up the holiday sparkle with six weeks of festive experiences, beginning with the Segerstrom family’s 45th Annual Tree Lighting Celebration on Thursday, Nov. 19 at 7 p.m. The free public event takes place at Town Center Park, in front of The Westin South Coast Plaza, and features an impressive lineup of performers from across Orange County’s arts community.