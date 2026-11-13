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Sing as One: D20 Honor Choir Festival Collaboration
9 days ago
On Saturday, November 7, 2026, the Pikes Peak Center welcomed hundreds of students and their parents to the Academy District 20 Honor Choir Concert, themed “Sing as One.” Students across many schools and grades in ASD20 spent a full day working alongside guest clinicians and orchestra musicians for their moment in the spotlight. By the end of the day, over 200 students from elementary, middle, and high school took the stage for an unforgettable performance.
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