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Investing in the Next Generation: Thank You to Our CFA Donors & Partners
9 days ago
At the Center for Future Audiences (CFA), our core mission is simple yet transformative: ensuring that every student in our region has the opportunity to experience the power, beauty, and joy of live orchestral music. Bringing 5,375 students and chaperones across 12 school districts to the Pikes Peak Center for The Carnival of the Animals was an incredible milestone—and one that was only possible through community partnership.