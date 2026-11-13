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Prepping for Link Up & Beyond: Philharmonic Leads D11 Workshops
9 days ago
Strong music programs begin with inspired, well-supported educators. Recently, the Colorado Springs Philharmonic and the Center for Future Audiences had the privilege of partnering with District 11 to lead two tailored Professional Development (PD) sessions, equipping elementary, middle, and high school music teachers with fresh strategies, hands-on practice, and curriculum insights.