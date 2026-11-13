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Maestro on the Podium: Chloé Dufresne Works with CSYSA Vivace Strings
9 days ago
Young musicians across our region recently got a masterclass in musicality when Colorado Springs Philharmonic Music Director Chloé Dufresne spent an hour working with Vivace Strings, the top string ensemble in the Colorado Springs Youth Symphony Association (CSYSA). Composed of talented students ages 11 to 17 performing at a Grade 4 and 5 level, the ensemble welcomed Dufresne for an intensive, focused rehearsal on Johann Sebastian Bach’s “Jesu, Joy of Man’s Desiring.”