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Friendship Christian football returns to DII-A semifinals with 45-42 win over Concord Christian
By DAVID WILSON,12 days ago
Friendship Christian football advanced to the Division II-A state semifinals for the first time since its 2023 state runner-up season on Friday with a 45-42 win over Concord Christian. The Commanders (10-2) rallied from a four-point deficit in the fourth quarter against the Lions, led by former University of Tennessee...