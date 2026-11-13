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The 74 signs on media and AI executive Janice Morris as strategic adviser
By DataBook,7 days ago
NEW YORK — The 74, a nonprofit newsroom covering families and America’s education system from early childhood through college and career, today announced that Janice Morris has joined the organization as a strategic adviser. Morris brings more than 20 years of experience across media, technology and business development, and will advise The 74 on AI innovation, brand extensions and partnerships as the organization continues to scale across new properties and platforms.