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Google Brings Gemini AI Features to Core Workspace Gmail Accounts
By Mike Viray,10 days ago
Google’s efforts in pumping out even more AI features to all of its online products have turned into a well-oiled operation in recent years, and the company recently announced that it’s now in the process of rolling out Gemini AI features in Gmail to more Workspace users. This essentially brings tools previously limited to consumer accounts and select editions directly into the core Workspace experience for work and school accounts.