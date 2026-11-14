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Las Vegas supply company works around Microsoft email outage
By Joe Vigil,12 days ago
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) — A Microsoft email outage Thursday affected Global Industry Products, a Las Vegas valley company that ships supplies to casinos. The company receives orders by email, and Thursday is a busy day because orders are then shipped out to casinos on Friday for the weekend. The products include paper cups, paper towels, straws, food containers, janitorial supplies and toilet paper among other items.
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